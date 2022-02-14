Morgan Stanley Has $223.34 Million Stock Position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 5.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,714,392 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 134,679 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $223,339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 13.0% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 76,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,234,000 after purchasing an additional 8,749 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 26.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 130,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,664,000 after purchasing an additional 27,210 shares in the last quarter. QS Investors LLC increased its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 62.4% in the second quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 7,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 2,788 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 27.1% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 7,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 5.8% in the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 4,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OTIS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.49.

Shares of Otis Worldwide stock opened at $79.64 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.47. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 12-month low of $62.31 and a 12-month high of $92.84. The company has a market capitalization of $33.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.24 and a beta of 0.94.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.04. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 38.50% and a net margin of 8.55%. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. Otis Worldwide’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.04%.

About Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

