Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,370,000 shares, a drop of 38.1% from the January 15th total of 10,290,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,950,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several research firms recently commented on HWM. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.88.

NYSE:HWM opened at $34.34 on Monday. Howmet Aerospace has a fifty-two week low of $27.41 and a fifty-two week high of $36.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.20 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.18. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.67.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 12.52%. Howmet Aerospace’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Howmet Aerospace will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 3rd. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.56%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Howmet Aerospace in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Howmet Aerospace during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Howmet Aerospace during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Howmet Aerospace by 3,418.4% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Howmet Aerospace during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Institutional investors own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

About Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace, Inc engages in provision of engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels. The Engine Products segment produces investment castings, including airfoils, and seamless rolled rings primarily for aircraft engines (aerospace commercial and defense) and industrial gas turbines.

