Axa S.A. Purchases 1,123 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Axa S.A. increased its position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,358 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,123 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $6,135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRV. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $206,237,000. Amundi bought a new stake in Travelers Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $129,823,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Travelers Companies by 41.0% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,428,238 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $213,679,000 after purchasing an additional 415,506 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Travelers Companies by 36.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,450,706 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $217,186,000 after purchasing an additional 390,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Travelers Companies by 47.9% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,019,557 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $154,983,000 after purchasing an additional 330,431 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

TRV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $172.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $163.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $179.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.36.

In related news, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 6,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.87, for a total value of $960,019.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.12, for a total transaction of $348,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 167,870 shares of company stock worth $28,623,203. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TRV opened at $171.76 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $42.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $161.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $158.36. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $144.44 and a twelve month high of $174.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $5.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.86 by $1.34. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The business had revenue of $8 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.24%.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers a broad array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers.

