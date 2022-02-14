Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Takes $474,000 Position in First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 11,320 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $474,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FRME. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in First Merchants by 1.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,217,466 shares of the bank’s stock worth $217,412,000 after acquiring an additional 85,925 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in First Merchants by 11.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,864,695 shares of the bank’s stock worth $77,702,000 after acquiring an additional 198,885 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in First Merchants by 4.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 959,141 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,967,000 after acquiring an additional 39,838 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in First Merchants by 49,225.2% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 826,197 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,568,000 after acquiring an additional 824,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in First Merchants by 1.2% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 787,310 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,942,000 after acquiring an additional 9,447 shares in the last quarter. 72.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FRME has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Hovde Group raised shares of First Merchants from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Merchants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st.

Shares of FRME stock opened at $43.50 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.85 and a 200-day moving average of $42.00. The company has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. First Merchants Co. has a one year low of $37.67 and a one year high of $50.65.

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.04). First Merchants had a net margin of 36.97% and a return on equity of 11.12%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that First Merchants Co. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. First Merchants’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.45%.

In related news, insider Stephan Fluhler sold 3,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.34, for a total transaction of $127,272.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders bought 36 shares of company stock valued at $1,504. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About First Merchants

First Merchants Corp. (Indiana) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers personal banking, business banking, mortgage lending, treasury management services, and wealth management. The company was founded in September 1982 and is headquartered in Muncie, IN.

