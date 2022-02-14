72,293 Shares in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) Bought by Balyasny Asset Management LLC

Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 72,293 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $6,206,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of ITT by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 49,955 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,575,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Loveless Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ITT by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Loveless Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,960 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its holdings in shares of ITT by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 22,728 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,951,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of ITT by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,410 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of ITT by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 70,043 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,012,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. 92.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ITT alerts:

ITT stock opened at $87.04 on Monday. ITT Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.43 and a 1-year high of $105.54. The stock has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $97.81.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The conglomerate reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. ITT had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 16.29%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ITT Inc. will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be paid a $0.264 dividend. This is an increase from ITT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. ITT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.43%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ITT. Bank of America upgraded shares of ITT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $112.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of ITT from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of ITT from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of ITT from $124.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.60.

ITT Profile

ITT, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of engineered components and customized technology solutions in the field of energy, transportation, and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect and Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake components and specialized sealing solutions, shock absorbers and damping technologies primarily for the global automotive, truck and trailer, public bus and rail transportation.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT).

Receive News & Ratings for ITT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.