Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (OTCMKTS:HKMPF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (OTCMKTS:HKMPF) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

HKMPF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Peel Hunt raised shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $27.00 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.79. Hikma Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $26.95 and a 1 year high of $37.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing branded and non-branded generic pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Branded, Injectables, Generics, and Others. The Branded segment sells branded generics and in-licensed patented products in the Middle East and North Africa.

