Zacks Investment Management Acquires 1,082 Shares of G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII)

Zacks Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,274 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares during the quarter. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in G-III Apparel Group were worth $800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in G-III Apparel Group by 38.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,247,662 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $73,858,000 after acquiring an additional 624,402 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 4.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,540,803 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $50,631,000 after purchasing an additional 67,766 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 0.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 770,701 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $21,810,000 after purchasing an additional 6,124 shares during the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 8.0% during the third quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 656,422 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $18,577,000 after purchasing an additional 48,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 6.8% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 619,581 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $17,534,000 after purchasing an additional 39,250 shares during the last quarter. 93.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ GIII opened at $27.94 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 8.27, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.73. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.01. G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $24.53 and a 52-week high of $35.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.98.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The textile maker reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. G-III Apparel Group had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 6.56%. The business’s revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. Analysts predict that G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Laura H. Pomerantz sold 7,600 shares of G-III Apparel Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.75, for a total value of $203,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on GIII. Zacks Investment Research downgraded G-III Apparel Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.67.

G-III Apparel Group Ltd. engages in designing, sourcing, and marketing of women’s apparel. The firm’s product range includes outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women’s suits and performance wear; as well as handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage. It operates through the Wholesale and Retail segments.

