Zacks Investment Management Has $630,000 Holdings in The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE)

Zacks Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,376 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in Children’s Place were worth $630,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PLCE. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Children’s Place by 98.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,000 after purchasing an additional 4,979 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Children’s Place by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Children’s Place by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the period. Acuitas Investments LLC lifted its position in Children’s Place by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 40,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,792,000 after purchasing an additional 4,187 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Children’s Place by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,368,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,377,000 after purchasing an additional 136,161 shares during the period.

Get Children's Place alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PLCE. TheStreet upgraded shares of Children’s Place from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Children’s Place from $139.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Children’s Place from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Children’s Place from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on shares of Children’s Place from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Children’s Place currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.57.

NASDAQ PLCE opened at $67.41 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.62. The Children’s Place, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.47 and a 52-week high of $113.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $968.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 2.14.

Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $5.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.40 by $1.03. Children’s Place had a return on equity of 108.28% and a net margin of 8.29%. The business had revenue of $558.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $566.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. Children’s Place’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that The Children’s Place, Inc. will post 13.5 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Joseph A. Alutto sold 5,424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.13, for a total transaction of $429,201.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jane T. Elfers sold 62,259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.09, for a total transaction of $6,480,539.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Children’s Place Profile

The Children’s Place, Inc provides apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children. It also designs, contracts to manufacture and sell fashionable and value-priced merchandise under the brand names of The Children’s Place, Baby Place, and Gymboree. The firm operates through the following segments: Children’s Place U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLCE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE).

Receive News & Ratings for Children's Place Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Children's Place and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.