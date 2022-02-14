iShares MSCI Spain ETF (NYSEARCA:EWP) Shares Bought by Zacks Investment Management

Zacks Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF (NYSEARCA:EWP) by 59.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 7,911 shares during the quarter. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI Spain ETF were worth $570,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in iShares MSCI Spain ETF by 2,452.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 891,935 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,349,000 after buying an additional 856,991 shares during the period. National Pension Service grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF by 8.3% in the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 4,531,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $128,796,000 after purchasing an additional 347,488 shares during the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $255,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,508,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,364,000.

EWP stock opened at $26.46 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.17. iShares MSCI Spain ETF has a 12 month low of $24.64 and a 12 month high of $30.88.

iShares MSCI Spain Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Spain Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Spanish market, as measured by the MSCI Spain Index (the Index).

