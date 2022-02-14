Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Sold by Zacks Investment Management

Zacks Investment Management cut its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 43.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,843 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WFC. Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.43.

Shares of WFC stock opened at $58.31 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.83. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52 week low of $32.65 and a 52 week high of $60.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $239.44 billion, a PE ratio of 11.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.30.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.29. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 26.43% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The business had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 3rd. This is an increase from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.08%.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

