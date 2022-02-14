Zacks Investment Management Purchases New Stake in TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET)

Zacks Investment Management purchased a new stake in TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 4,347 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $411,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TNET. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in TriNet Group by 46.3% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 616 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in TriNet Group in the second quarter valued at about $73,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in TriNet Group by 18.8% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 988 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in TriNet Group in the third quarter valued at about $158,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its stake in TriNet Group by 951.1% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,976 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,788 shares in the last quarter. 90.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.55, for a total transaction of $44,633.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Samantha Wellington sold 460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.88, for a total value of $48,704.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 66,985 shares of company stock worth $6,812,123. Company insiders own 39.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on TNET. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on TriNet Group from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TriNet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th.

NYSE:TNET opened at $83.99 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.26 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $90.37 and its 200-day moving average is $94.28. TriNet Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.43 and a 1-year high of $109.40.

TriNet Group Company Profile

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources solutions including industry solutions to small and mid sized businesses. Its services include payroll processing tax administration, employee benefits and a human resource technology platform with online and mobile tools and also employee onboarding and termination, compensation reporting, expense management, and benefits enrollment and administration.

