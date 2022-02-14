Zacks Investment Management Has $367,000 Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Zacks Investment Management reduced its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,767 shares of the company’s stock after selling 363 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1,237.5% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000.

Get Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA SCHZ opened at $51.97 on Monday. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $51.60 and a 12-month high of $55.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.25.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.