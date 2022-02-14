Zacks Investment Management Buys Shares of 9,334 Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM)

Zacks Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 9,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SWM. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 122,817.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 394,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,278,000 after purchasing an additional 394,245 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 127.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 66,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,562,000 after acquiring an additional 37,111 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 1,858 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,519,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,122,000 after acquiring an additional 94,571 shares during the period. 86.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Schweitzer-Mauduit International alerts:

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th.

Shares of NYSE:SWM opened at $29.17 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.18 and a 200-day moving average of $33.68. The firm has a market cap of $917.63 million, a P/E ratio of 18.23 and a beta of 1.11. Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.07 and a twelve month high of $50.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International Profile

Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc engages in the provision of performance materials, including papers, nets and films. It operates through the Engineered Papers and Advanced Materials and Structures segments. The Engineered Papers segment manufactures lightweight specialty papers used in manufacturing banded papers used in the production of lower ignition propensity, cigarettes, and premium specialized papers such as low volume specialized commercial and industrial commodity paper grades.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM).

Receive News & Ratings for Schweitzer-Mauduit International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schweitzer-Mauduit International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.