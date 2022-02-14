Balyasny Asset Management LLC Invests $7.14 Million in Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 221,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,142,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MYGN. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in Myriad Genetics by 0.6% during the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 57,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after buying an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Myriad Genetics by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Myriad Genetics by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 8,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Myriad Genetics by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Myriad Genetics by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 31,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. 98.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MYGN opened at $26.13 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.94. Myriad Genetics, Inc. has a one year low of $23.55 and a one year high of $36.95. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.03 and a beta of 1.56.

Separately, SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Myriad Genetics from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

About Myriad Genetics

Myriad Genetics, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and marketing of transformative molecular diagnostic tests. It operates through the Diagnostics and Other segments. The Diagnostics segment provides testing and collaborative development of testing that is designed to assess an individual’s risk of developing a disease later in life.

