Natixis Purchases Shares of 40,917 Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE)

Natixis purchased a new stake in Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 40,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,035,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPCE. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Virgin Galactic by 75.0% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Virgin Galactic by 208.3% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Virgin Galactic by 275.0% during the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Virgin Galactic during the third quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Virgin Galactic during the second quarter worth $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Virgin Galactic alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on SPCE. Zacks Investment Research cut Virgin Galactic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Virgin Galactic from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. UBS Group lowered Virgin Galactic from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $26.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Bank of America cut their price target on Virgin Galactic from $20.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Virgin Galactic from $25.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.88.

NYSE:SPCE opened at $8.44 on Monday. Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.58 and a 1-year high of $57.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.38 and a beta of 0.21.

About Virgin Galactic

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc, an integrated aerospace company, develops human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers in the United States. It also manufactures air and space vehicles. The company's spaceship operations include commercial human spaceflight, flying commercial research, and development payloads into space.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPCE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE).

Receive News & Ratings for Virgin Galactic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virgin Galactic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.