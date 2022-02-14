Balyasny Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 750,000 Argus Capital Corp (NASDAQ:ARGUU)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Argus Capital Corp (NASDAQ:ARGUU) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 750,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,575,000.
Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Argus Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at $505,000. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Argus Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at $16,893,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Argus Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at $7,575,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Argus Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,603,000. Finally, Cohanzick Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Argus Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,515,000.
ARGUU stock opened at $10.12 on Monday. Argus Capital Corp has a 12-month low of $10.00 and a 12-month high of $11.64. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.13.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Argus Capital (ARGUU)
- Robinhood Stock is Turning into a Bargain at These Levels
- 3 Armor-Bearing Defensive Stocks to Lean on During Tough Times
- Why These 3 Companies Crushed Earnings
- Starbucks is Ready to Perk Up
- 2 Tremendous Travel Stocks to Buy Now
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARGUU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Argus Capital Corp (NASDAQ:ARGUU).
Receive News & Ratings for Argus Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argus Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.