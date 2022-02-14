Balyasny Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 750,000 Argus Capital Corp (NASDAQ:ARGUU)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Argus Capital Corp (NASDAQ:ARGUU) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 750,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,575,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Argus Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at $505,000. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Argus Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at $16,893,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Argus Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at $7,575,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Argus Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,603,000. Finally, Cohanzick Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Argus Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,515,000.

ARGUU stock opened at $10.12 on Monday. Argus Capital Corp has a 12-month low of $10.00 and a 12-month high of $11.64. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.13.

