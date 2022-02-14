Invesco Ltd. Increases Stock Position in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,007,615 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 583,967 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $172,927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 30,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 13,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. XML Financial LLC raised its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 30,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC raised its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 5,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MGM Resorts International stock opened at $45.46 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $21.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.97 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.96. MGM Resorts International has a one year low of $34.11 and a one year high of $51.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $43.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.46.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.08. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 8.33% and a negative return on equity of 6.80%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.90) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that MGM Resorts International will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.0025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. MGM Resorts International’s payout ratio is currently 0.77%.

In other MGM Resorts International news, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total value of $1,800,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William Hornbuckle sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.97, for a total transaction of $2,698,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.09% of the company’s stock.

MGM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of MGM Resorts International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $57.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MGM Resorts International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.53.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

MGM Resorts International is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operations of casino resorts. The firm’s casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities. It operates through the following business segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations and MGM China.

