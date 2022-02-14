First Manhattan Co. Reduces Holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

First Manhattan Co. lowered its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) by 99.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 695 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 226,059 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co.’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $65,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,706,901 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,943,342,000 after buying an additional 389,676 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 4.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,011,157 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,235,588,000 after buying an additional 539,878 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 5.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,919,547 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $460,885,000 after buying an additional 234,591 shares during the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 3.3% in the third quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 4,156,988 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $390,133,000 after buying an additional 132,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 11.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,066,725 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $418,344,000 after purchasing an additional 431,182 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.13% of the company’s stock.

LYB stock opened at $101.77 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.08, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.52. LyondellBasell Industries has a fifty-two week low of $84.17 and a fifty-two week high of $118.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.97 by ($0.34). LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 56.72% and a net margin of 12.16%. The business had revenue of $12.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.19 earnings per share. LyondellBasell Industries’s revenue was up 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 15.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th were given a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.00%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $135.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $113.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LyondellBasell Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.13.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

