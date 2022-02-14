Invesco Ltd. Lowers Stock Position in Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR)

Invesco Ltd. cut its position in shares of Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) by 1.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,318,554 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 19,564 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Vicor were worth $176,898,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vicor during the second quarter worth $32,760,000. CastleArk Alternatives LLC acquired a new stake in Vicor in the third quarter valued at approximately $12,028,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Vicor by 7.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 631,196 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $66,743,000 after acquiring an additional 43,434 shares in the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new stake in Vicor during the third quarter worth approximately $5,616,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vicor by 1.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,228,569 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $235,649,000 after purchasing an additional 40,596 shares in the last quarter. 40.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vicor alerts:

In related news, Director Andrew D’amico sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.85, for a total value of $517,475.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Sean Crilly sold 8,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.87, for a total transaction of $1,052,118.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,630 shares of company stock valued at $4,817,142 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 33.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VICR opened at $99.99 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of 76.33 and a beta of 0.64. Vicor Co. has a 52-week low of $74.08 and a 52-week high of $164.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.76.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on VICR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vicor from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Vicor from $125.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.20.

Vicor Company Profile

Vicor Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of modular power components. The firm provides complete power systems based upon a portfolio of patented technologies. Its products include AC-DC converters, power systems, and accessories. The company was founded by Patrizio Vinciarelli in 1981 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VICR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR).

Receive News & Ratings for Vicor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vicor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.