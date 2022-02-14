Voya Investment Management LLC Sells 2,210 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Voya Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,935 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,210 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $10,588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Clorox by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 563,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,364,000 after purchasing an additional 11,205 shares in the last quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clorox in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,650,000. Willis Investment Counsel raised its holdings in shares of Clorox by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 207,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,262,000 after purchasing an additional 8,553 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Clorox by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis raised its holdings in shares of Clorox by 145.2% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 117,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,506,000 after purchasing an additional 69,747 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.81% of the company’s stock.

CLX stock opened at $144.04 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $170.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $167.68. The company has a market capitalization of $17.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The Clorox Company has a 12 month low of $138.61 and a 12 month high of $196.66.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.18). Clorox had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 80.08%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.03 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 26th were issued a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 25th. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 233.17%.

In other news, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $40,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CLX shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Clorox from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Clorox from $162.00 to $127.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Clorox from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Clorox from $154.00 to $140.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Clorox from $163.00 to $148.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Clorox currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $154.00.

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

