Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Shares Sold by FIL Ltd

FIL Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 77.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,689 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 199,312 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $4,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its stake in Valero Energy by 84.3% during the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 31,080 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,193,000 after acquiring an additional 14,220 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Valero Energy by 13.2% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its stake in Valero Energy by 170.0% during the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 3,375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 2,125 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in Valero Energy by 271.5% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 18,671 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,318,000 after acquiring an additional 13,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hourglass Capital LLC increased its stake in Valero Energy by 1.5% during the third quarter. Hourglass Capital LLC now owns 19,980 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,410,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. 76.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VLO opened at $92.00 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.31. Valero Energy Co. has a one year low of $58.85 and a one year high of $93.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 2.11.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.63. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 5.38% and a net margin of 0.82%. The business had revenue of $35.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.06) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 116.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 2nd. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 174.22%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on VLO shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Valero Energy from $92.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Valero Energy from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Cowen lowered their price target on Valero Energy from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. TheStreet upgraded Valero Energy from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Valero Energy from $103.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.36.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment comprises of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

