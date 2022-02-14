Invesco Ltd. Sells 860,629 Shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

Invesco Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,701,071 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 860,629 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $189,309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 57.6% during the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 520 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 190.8% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 631 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Knight-Swift Transportation alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen raised their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $77.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. UBS Group upgraded Knight-Swift Transportation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Knight-Swift Transportation from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Knight-Swift Transportation currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.77.

KNX stock opened at $55.33 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.24 and a 1-year high of $62.29. The stock has a market cap of $9.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.28.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.18. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 12.39%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 42.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. This is a boost from Knight-Swift Transportation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Knight-Swift Transportation’s payout ratio is currently 9.01%.

In related news, VP Dustin Ohlman sold 2,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.16, for a total transaction of $115,577.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy Sean Harrington sold 3,928 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.79, for a total value of $234,855.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 90,298 shares of company stock worth $5,580,857 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

About Knight-Swift Transportation

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of multiple truckload transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. The Trucking segment comprises irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX).

Receive News & Ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.