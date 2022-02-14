Invesco Ltd. Has $197.18 Million Stock Holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,433,435 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 106,120 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $197,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Veritable L.P. increased its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 2.2% during the third quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 17,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp grew its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 2.1% during the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 27,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,265,000 after buying an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 31.6% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 82,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,632,000 after buying an additional 19,858 shares in the last quarter. Peninsula Asset Management Inc. grew its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 4.1% during the third quarter. Peninsula Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,366,000 after buying an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 160,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,040,000 after purchasing an additional 10,592 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.07% of the company’s stock.

MKC stock opened at $100.75 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $95.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.98. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $77.85 and a 1-year high of $103.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $26.95 billion, a PE ratio of 35.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 0.46.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.04. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 11.95%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. This is an increase from McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is 52.86%.

MKC has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered McCormick & Company, Incorporated from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.25.

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, CEO Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.09, for a total transaction of $9,008,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Lisa Manzone sold 34,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.11, for a total transaction of $3,308,731.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 172,442 shares of company stock worth $17,127,439 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacture, market and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers and foodservice businesses. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment operates by selling to retail channels, including grocery, mass merchandise, warehouse clubs, discount and drug stores, and e-commerce through the following brands: McCormick, Lawry’s, Zatarain’s, Simply Asia, Thai Kitchen, Ducros, Vahine, Schwartz, Club House, Kamis, Kohinoor and DaQiao.

