Penserra Capital Management LLC Buys New Position in Onion Global Limited (NYSE:OG)

Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Onion Global Limited (NYSE:OG) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 26,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Separately, Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Onion Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $431,000. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of OG stock opened at $1.81 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.31. Onion Global Limited has a twelve month low of $1.71 and a twelve month high of $11.71.

Onion Global Limited operates a platform that incubates, markets, and distributes fashionable and future brands in China and internationally. Its platform includes brand partners that offer various categories of lifestyle products, including beauty products, maternal and baby products, food and beverages, fast fashion, and wellness products.

