New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) Stock Holdings Lessened by FIL Ltd

FIL Ltd reduced its holdings in New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) by 9.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 81,733 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 8,947 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd’s holdings in New Relic were worth $5,866,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NEWR. NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of New Relic by 152.9% in the 3rd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 562,395 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,363,000 after buying an additional 340,054 shares during the last quarter. Natixis bought a new stake in New Relic in the 3rd quarter valued at about $20,928,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in New Relic in the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,682,000. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in New Relic by 257.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 171,164 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,284,000 after purchasing an additional 123,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in New Relic by 1,051.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 131,527 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,808,000 after purchasing an additional 120,103 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.68% of the company’s stock.

NEWR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of New Relic from $80.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of New Relic from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of New Relic from $74.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of New Relic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of New Relic from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $70.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.78.

Shares of NEWR opened at $72.45 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $102.89 and its 200-day moving average is $91.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.39 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 2.59. New Relic, Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.52 and a 12-month high of $129.70.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The software maker reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $203.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.44 million. New Relic had a negative return on equity of 59.45% and a negative net margin of 34.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.75) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that New Relic, Inc. will post -3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Kristy Friedrichs sold 2,483 shares of New Relic stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.84, for a total value of $300,045.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO William Staples sold 3,729 shares of New Relic stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.91, for a total transaction of $450,873.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 72,458 shares of company stock worth $7,871,212 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

New Relic, Inc, engages in the provision software solutions. It delivers an open and extensible cloud-based platform that enables organizations to collect, store and analyze massive amounts of data in real time to better operate applications and infrastructure. It offers solutions to e-commerce and retail, media, and public sector industries.

