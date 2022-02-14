First Manhattan Co. Takes $50,000 Position in Semler Scientific, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMLR)

First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in Semler Scientific, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMLR) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 400 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.
Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SMLR. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Semler Scientific in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Semler Scientific in the third quarter valued at about $2,237,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in Semler Scientific in the third quarter valued at about $986,000. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. bought a new position in Semler Scientific in the third quarter valued at about $2,103,000. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Semler Scientific in the third quarter valued at about $1,380,000. Institutional investors own 35.68% of the company’s stock.
In related news, CEO Douglas Murphy-Chutorian sold 2,000 shares of Semler Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.69, for a total value of $153,380.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last three months, insiders sold 8,000 shares of company stock worth $608,600. 13.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.
OTCMKTS SMLR opened at $78.73 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $532.06 million, a P/E ratio of 30.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $84.82 and its 200-day moving average is $104.82. Semler Scientific, Inc. has a one year low of $68.17 and a one year high of $153.21.
Semler Scientific Company Profile
Semler Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of technology and software solutions to improve the clinical effectiveness of healthcare providers. Its multi-test service platform, WellChec, comprehensively evaluate its customers patients for chronic disease, including heart attacks and strokes, using its QuantaFlo product as well as other tests.
