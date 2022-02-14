First Manhattan Co. Takes $50,000 Position in Semler Scientific, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMLR)

First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in Semler Scientific, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMLR) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 400 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SMLR. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Semler Scientific in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Semler Scientific in the third quarter valued at about $2,237,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in Semler Scientific in the third quarter valued at about $986,000. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. bought a new position in Semler Scientific in the third quarter valued at about $2,103,000. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Semler Scientific in the third quarter valued at about $1,380,000. Institutional investors own 35.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Semler Scientific alerts:

In related news, CEO Douglas Murphy-Chutorian sold 2,000 shares of Semler Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.69, for a total value of $153,380.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last three months, insiders sold 8,000 shares of company stock worth $608,600. 13.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SMLR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Semler Scientific from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $181.00 target price on shares of Semler Scientific in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. B. Riley reduced their target price on Semler Scientific from $175.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Lake Street Capital reduced their target price on Semler Scientific from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $157.50.

OTCMKTS SMLR opened at $78.73 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $532.06 million, a P/E ratio of 30.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $84.82 and its 200-day moving average is $104.82. Semler Scientific, Inc. has a one year low of $68.17 and a one year high of $153.21.

Semler Scientific Company Profile

Semler Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of technology and software solutions to improve the clinical effectiveness of healthcare providers. Its multi-test service platform, WellChec, comprehensively evaluate its customers patients for chronic disease, including heart attacks and strokes, using its QuantaFlo product as well as other tests.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Semler Scientific, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMLR).

Receive News & Ratings for Semler Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Semler Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.