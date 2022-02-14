First Manhattan Co. Buys 250 Shares of Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM)

First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) by 304.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 332 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the quarter. First Manhattan Co.’s holdings in Columbia Sportswear were worth $31,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,320 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 73,400 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $7,035,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Columbia Sportswear by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,940 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in Columbia Sportswear by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 31,510 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,020,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its position in Columbia Sportswear by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,210 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. 52.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Columbia Sportswear alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. CL King raised Columbia Sportswear to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Cowen upped their price objective on Columbia Sportswear from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $126.00 to $111.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Robert W. Baird cut Columbia Sportswear from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $130.00 to $107.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised Columbia Sportswear from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.29.

NASDAQ:COLM opened at $96.37 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.90. Columbia Sportswear has a one year low of $87.03 and a one year high of $114.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $94.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.76.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.60. Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 11.33%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Columbia Sportswear will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a positive change from Columbia Sportswear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.40%.

Columbia Sportswear Company Profile

Columbia Sportswear Co engages in designing, sourcing, marketing, and distributing outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States; Latin America and Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Canada.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COLM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM).

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Sportswear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Sportswear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.