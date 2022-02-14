Balyasny Asset Management LLC Buys 1,579,349 Shares of Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ORC)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ORC) by 1,130.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,719,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,579,349 shares during the quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Orchid Island Capital were worth $8,406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Orchid Island Capital by 19.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,985,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,719,000 after acquiring an additional 1,779,939 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Orchid Island Capital by 20.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,600,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,385,000 after acquiring an additional 950,478 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Orchid Island Capital by 12.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,006,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,983,000 after acquiring an additional 567,356 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Orchid Island Capital by 20.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,928,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,432,000 after acquiring an additional 329,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Orchid Island Capital by 21.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,642,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,629,000 after acquiring an additional 289,506 shares in the last quarter. 24.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ORC stock opened at $3.91 on Monday. Orchid Island Capital, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.63 and a fifty-two week high of $6.22. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.73. The company has a market cap of $692.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.88 and a beta of 1.25.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 16.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. Orchid Island Capital’s dividend payout ratio is -825.00%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jonestrading raised Orchid Island Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Orchid Island Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, JMP Securities assumed coverage on Orchid Island Capital in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Orchid Island Capital Profile

Orchid Island Capital, Inc operates as a specialty finance company, which engages in investing in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS). Its portfolio consists of traditional pass-through Agency RMBS and structured Agency RMBS. The traditional pass-through Agency RMBS include mortgage pass through certificates and collateralized mortgage obligations.

