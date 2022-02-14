Balyasny Asset Management LLC Sells 97,809 Shares of Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) by 57.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 71,057 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 97,809 shares during the quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Rapid7 were worth $8,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 3,222 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rapid7 in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Rapid7 by 57.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 309 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Rapid7 in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Rapid7 by 451.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 827 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the period. 99.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, COO Andrew F. Burton sold 6,574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.07, for a total value of $855,080.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Andrew F. Burton sold 9,060 shares of Rapid7 stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.20, for a total value of $1,079,952.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 20,821 shares of company stock worth $2,613,883. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on RPD shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on Rapid7 from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho reduced their price target on Rapid7 from $155.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Raymond James upped their price target on Rapid7 from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. TheStreet downgraded Rapid7 from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Rapid7 from $126.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.80.

RPD opened at $97.21 on Monday. Rapid7, Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.02 and a 1-year high of $145.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.94. The stock has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a PE ratio of -40.34 and a beta of 1.34.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.53. The business had revenue of $151.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.40) EPS. Analysts predict that Rapid7, Inc. will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Rapid7 Company Profile

Rapid7, Inc engages in the provision of cyber security analytics and automation services. Its products include Metasploit, Nexpose, AppSpider, tCell by Rapid7, as well as insight platforms such as InsightDR, InsightIVM, InsightAppSec, InsightConnect, and InsightOps. It also offers security and product consulting services.

