Stifel Nicolaus Trims Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) Target Price to $145.00

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) had its price objective cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $180.00 to $145.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Seagen from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Seagen from $254.00 to $200.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Seagen from $154.00 to $132.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Seagen from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Seagen from $179.00 to $155.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Seagen has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $163.36.

Shares of NASDAQ:SGEN opened at $125.37 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $22.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.77 and a beta of 0.77. Seagen has a 1 year low of $118.00 and a 1 year high of $192.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $142.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $158.17.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by ($0.16). Seagen had a negative net margin of 19.06% and a negative return on equity of 9.88%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Seagen will post -3.54 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director David W. Gryska sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.76, for a total transaction of $624,420.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker sold 301,444 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.33, for a total value of $48,330,516.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 406,789 shares of company stock valued at $63,582,891 in the last quarter. 27.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SGEN. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Seagen during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Seagen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Seagen by 486.1% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 633 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Leverty Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Seagen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Seagen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 88.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include Adcetris and Padcev. The firm is also advancing a pipeline of novel therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers. The company was founded by Clay B.

