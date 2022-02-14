Neuberger Berman Group LLC Has $16.14 Million Stock Holdings in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) by 9.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 243,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 20,819 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Kilroy Realty were worth $16,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KRC. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 10,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $687,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 13,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $954,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,704 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the period. Finally, Gitterman Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. 90.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on KRC shares. Mizuho upgraded Kilroy Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $71.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kilroy Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Kilroy Realty from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.63.

Shares of KRC stock opened at $67.72 on Monday. Kilroy Realty Co. has a twelve month low of $57.35 and a twelve month high of $74.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $7.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.79.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.46). Kilroy Realty had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 65.77%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Kilroy Realty Co. will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Kilroy Realty’s payout ratio is 38.81%.

Kilroy Realty Corp. engages in the development, acquisition, and management of office and mixed-use real estate assets. It owns, develops, acquires and manages real estate assets, consisting primarily of Class A properties in the coastal regions of Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego County, the San Francisco Bay Area and Greater Seattle.

