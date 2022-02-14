Neuberger Berman Group LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) by 52.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 307,971 shares of the company’s stock after selling 334,457 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Progyny were worth $17,246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Progyny by 41.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,787,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,101,000 after buying an additional 2,272,422 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Progyny by 15.0% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,920,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,534,000 after buying an additional 900,432 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Progyny by 17.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,197,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,637,000 after buying an additional 777,703 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Progyny by 53.7% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,630,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,322,000 after buying an additional 569,765 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Progyny by 187.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,528,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,187,000 after buying an additional 996,896 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.52% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.35, for a total value of $336,115.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Peter Anevski sold 21,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.17, for a total transaction of $1,074,570.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 181,660 shares of company stock valued at $8,924,430. 19.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PGNY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Progyny from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Progyny from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Citigroup lowered shares of Progyny from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Progyny in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Progyny from $65.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Progyny presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.25.

PGNY stock opened at $40.86 on Monday. Progyny, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.45 and a 1 year high of $68.32. The company has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.40 and a beta of 1.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.83 and a 200 day moving average of $52.36.

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

