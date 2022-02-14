NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) Stake Cut by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC cut its position in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 439,528 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,958 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $17,834,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in NRG Energy by 112.5% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 663 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in NRG Energy in the third quarter worth $28,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in NRG Energy in the third quarter worth $32,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in NRG Energy in the third quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its position in NRG Energy by 100.0% in the third quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.07% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Elizabeth R. Killinger sold 33,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.53, for a total transaction of $1,403,490.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Christopher Moser bought 1,911 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $36.63 per share, with a total value of $69,999.93. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, UBS Group lowered NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.00.

Shares of NRG opened at $39.69 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.21. NRG Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $31.94 and a one year high of $46.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.46 and its 200-day moving average is $40.80.

NRG Energy declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, December 6th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the utilities provider to reacquire up to 10.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. This is a positive change from NRG Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 31st. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.04%.

NRG Energy Company Profile

NRG Energy, Inc engages in the production, sale, and distribution of energy and energy services. It operates through the following segments: Generation, Retail, and Corporate. The Generation segment includes all power plant activities, domestic and international, as well as renewables. The Retail segment includes mass customers and business solutions, and other distributed and reliability products.

