Brokerages Set Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) PT at $118.22

Shares of Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $118.22.
A number of research analysts have commented on QTWO shares. Stephens started coverage on Q2 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Q2 from $96.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Q2 from $135.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Piper Sandler cut Q2 from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $121.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Q2 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th.
In other Q2 news, Director R. H. Seale sold 62,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.59, for a total transaction of $4,849,375.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Offerdahl sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.29, for a total value of $42,645.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 66,502 shares of company stock worth $5,170,566. 4.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.
NYSE:QTWO opened at $63.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $72.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.88. Q2 has a 52 week low of $55.78 and a 52 week high of $147.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.25 and a beta of 1.42.
Q2 Company Profile
Q2 Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of digital banking solutions. Its services offer security, advisory, web services, custom services, and end user marketing solutions. The company was founded by Robert Hank Seale III in 2004 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Q2 (QTWO)
- 2 Tremendous Travel Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/7 – 2/11
- Can Uber (NYSE: UBER) Get Back On Track?
- The Institutions Are Buying Newell Brands, Maybe You Should Too
- Western Digital Stock is Ready to Pick Up
Receive News & Ratings for Q2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Q2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.