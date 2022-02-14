Brokerages Set Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) PT at $118.22

Shares of Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $118.22.

A number of research analysts have commented on QTWO shares. Stephens started coverage on Q2 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Q2 from $96.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Q2 from $135.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Piper Sandler cut Q2 from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $121.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Q2 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th.

Get Q2 alerts:

In other Q2 news, Director R. H. Seale sold 62,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.59, for a total transaction of $4,849,375.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Offerdahl sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.29, for a total value of $42,645.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 66,502 shares of company stock worth $5,170,566. 4.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Q2 by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,113,956 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $524,590,000 after purchasing an additional 114,469 shares in the last quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Q2 by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 4,961,488 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $508,949,000 after purchasing an additional 410,371 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Q2 by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,388,567 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $271,560,000 after purchasing an additional 198,041 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Q2 by 198.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,991,733 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $239,757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,989,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Q2 by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,644,251 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $211,910,000 after purchasing an additional 196,729 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:QTWO opened at $63.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $72.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.88. Q2 has a 52 week low of $55.78 and a 52 week high of $147.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.25 and a beta of 1.42.

Q2 Company Profile

Q2 Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of digital banking solutions. Its services offer security, advisory, web services, custom services, and end user marketing solutions. The company was founded by Robert Hank Seale III in 2004 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Q2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Q2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.