Awakn Life Sciences (OTCMKTS:AWKNF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Awakn Life Sciences (OTCMKTS:AWKNF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a drop of 73.4% from the January 15th total of 7,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AWKNF opened at $1.57 on Monday. Awakn Life Sciences has a 52 week low of $1.39 and a 52 week high of $2.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.95.

Get Awakn Life Sciences alerts:

Receive News & Ratings for Awakn Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Awakn Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.