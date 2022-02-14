Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 58,400 shares, a decrease of 44.3% from the January 15th total of 104,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 194.7 days.
Shares of BDRFF opened at $100.66 on Monday. Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $97.82 and a 12 month high of $124.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $99.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.21.
About Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft
