Insider Selling: Time Finance plc (LON:TIME) Insider Sells 75,087 Shares of Stock

Time Finance plc (LON:TIME) insider James Roberts sold 75,087 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 26 ($0.35), for a total value of £19,522.62 ($26,399.76).

TIME opened at GBX 25.10 ($0.34) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of £23.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.47. Time Finance plc has a 12 month low of GBX 20 ($0.27) and a 12 month high of GBX 32 ($0.43). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 24.29 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 24.09.

Time Finance Company Profile

Time Finance plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services to consumers and businesses in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Asset Finance, Vehicle Finance, Loan Finance, and Invoice Finance. The company offers lease finance and hire purchase services, cash flow finance and business funding services, and business loans to small and medium-sized enterprises.

