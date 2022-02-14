Insider Selling: Time Finance plc (LON:TIME) Insider Sells 75,087 Shares of Stock

Time Finance plc (LON:TIME) insider James Roberts sold 75,087 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 26 ($0.35), for a total value of £19,522.62 ($26,399.76).
TIME opened at GBX 25.10 ($0.34) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of £23.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.47. Time Finance plc has a 12 month low of GBX 20 ($0.27) and a 12 month high of GBX 32 ($0.43). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 24.29 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 24.09.
Time Finance Company Profile
