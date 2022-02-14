-$2.32 EPS Expected for Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) to post earnings of ($2.32) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Esperion Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($2.19) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($2.42). Esperion Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($3.89) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40.4%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Esperion Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($10.20) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($10.82) to ($10.02). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($3.54) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.02) to ($2.20). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Esperion Therapeutics.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ESPR shares. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Esperion Therapeutics from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Esperion Therapeutics from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Cowen cut their target price on Esperion Therapeutics from $60.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Northland Securities dropped their price target on Esperion Therapeutics from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Esperion Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.11.

Shares of Esperion Therapeutics stock opened at $3.59 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.49 and its 200-day moving average is $8.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.39 million, a PE ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 0.84. Esperion Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $3.28 and a 12-month high of $32.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Meditor Group Ltd grew its stake in Esperion Therapeutics by 58.5% in the fourth quarter. Meditor Group Ltd now owns 4,468,835 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $22,344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,252,194 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,634,000 after acquiring an additional 133,748 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,172,070 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $24,789,000 after acquiring an additional 142,369 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 142.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 828,196 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,140,000 after acquiring an additional 486,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 622,267 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,498,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter.

About Esperion Therapeutics

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. It engages in the development and commercialization of oral therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol. The firm offers NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) tablets, and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets.

