Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Invests $425,000 in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 3,460 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $425,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Aspen Technology by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 6,787,722 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $833,533,000 after buying an additional 33,159 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Aspen Technology by 198.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,508,326 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $567,958,000 after buying an additional 2,998,852 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Aspen Technology by 144,378.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,938,695 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $404,188,000 after buying an additional 2,936,661 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Aspen Technology by 101.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,716,184 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $236,044,000 after buying an additional 864,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its stake in Aspen Technology by 114.4% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,407,329 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $172,820,000 after buying an additional 750,829 shares during the last quarter. 99.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Aspen Technology alerts:

AZPN has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Aspen Technology from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Aspen Technology in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aspen Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aspen Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $165.57.

In related news, Director Donald P. Casey sold 10,673 shares of Aspen Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.51, for a total value of $1,627,739.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of AZPN stock opened at $139.96 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $122.29 and a twelve month high of $169.22. The company has a market capitalization of $9.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $148.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.94.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.09). Aspen Technology had a net margin of 38.80% and a return on equity of 38.51%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Aspen Technology

Aspen Technology, Inc engages in the provision of asset optimization solutions. It develops its applications to design, and optimize processes across the engineering, manufacturing, supply chain, and asset performance management areas. The firm operates through the Subscription and Software, and Services and Other segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN).

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.