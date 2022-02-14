6,540 Shares in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) Bought by Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 6,540 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $436,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ormat Technologies by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 768,011 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $53,399,000 after buying an additional 19,522 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of Ormat Technologies by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,009,500 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $67,242,000 after buying an additional 61,631 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Ormat Technologies by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 65,439 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,550,000 after buying an additional 9,544 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Ormat Technologies by 800.0% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 900 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ormat Technologies by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 192,690 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $13,397,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Ormat Technologies alerts:

In related news, President Shlomi Argas sold 2,117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $169,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Shimon Hatzir sold 2,266 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total value of $183,546.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ORA opened at $66.53 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The business’s 50-day moving average is $74.13 and its 200-day moving average is $72.61. Ormat Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.77 and a 1 year high of $124.81.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Ormat Technologies from $82.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Bank of America downgraded Ormat Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $94.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.20.

Ormat Technologies Profile

Ormat Technologies, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electricity, Product and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment focuses on the sale of electricity from the company’s power plants pursuant to power purchase agreements.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA).

Receive News & Ratings for Ormat Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ormat Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.