Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Reduces Stock Holdings in Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,770,494 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,292 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Mr. Cooper Group were worth $114,060,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 74.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 162,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,359,000 after buying an additional 68,982 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Mr. Cooper Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Mr. Cooper Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $563,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 11,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 404.7% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 33,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 27,206 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.80% of the company’s stock.

COOP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on Mr. Cooper Group from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mr. Cooper Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Mr. Cooper Group from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Mr. Cooper Group from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.83.

In other news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 10,000 shares of Mr. Cooper Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.02, for a total value of $390,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In the last quarter, insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,252,700. Insiders own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COOP opened at $49.22 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.53 and a 200-day moving average of $41.12. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.64 and a 52 week high of $49.82.

Mr. Cooper Group Company Profile

Mr. Cooper Group, Inc engages in the provision of residential loan services. It operated through the following segments: Servicing, Originations, Xome, and Corporate/Other. The Servicing segment consists of collecting loan payments, remitting principal and interest payments to investors, managing escrow funds for the payment of mortgage-related expenses, such as taxes and insurance, performing loss mitigation activities on behalf of investors and otherwise administering mortgage loan servicing portfolio.

