ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) Downgraded by Citigroup

Citigroup cut shares of ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) to a hold rating in a report issued on Sunday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on PRQR. Raymond James downgraded shares of ProQR Therapeutics from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI reissued a buy rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of ProQR Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ProQR Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating on shares of ProQR Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of ProQR Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ProQR Therapeutics has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $23.85.

Shares of ProQR Therapeutics stock opened at $1.39 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.61 and a 200-day moving average of $7.03. ProQR Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.33 and a 1-year high of $9.46. The company has a current ratio of 5.10, a quick ratio of 5.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $69.78 million, a PE ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 0.39.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 29.7% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 16,336 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 3,736 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 0.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,332,570 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $22,462,000 after buying an additional 20,063 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 145.6% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 37,684 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 22,339 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProQR Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $876,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 123.5% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 137,003 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,147,000 after buying an additional 75,714 shares during the period. 87.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ProQR Therapeutics NV is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of RNA therapies for the treatment of severe genetic rare diseases such as Leber congenital amaurosis 10, Usher syndrome and retinitis pigmentosa. Its product pipeline include Sepofarsen, QR-421a, QR-1123, and QR-504a.

