ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) Downgraded by Citigroup

Citigroup cut shares of ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) to a hold rating in a report issued on Sunday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.
A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on PRQR. Raymond James downgraded shares of ProQR Therapeutics from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI reissued a buy rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of ProQR Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ProQR Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating on shares of ProQR Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of ProQR Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ProQR Therapeutics has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $23.85.
Shares of ProQR Therapeutics stock opened at $1.39 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.61 and a 200-day moving average of $7.03. ProQR Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.33 and a 1-year high of $9.46. The company has a current ratio of 5.10, a quick ratio of 5.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $69.78 million, a PE ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 0.39.
ProQR Therapeutics Company Profile
ProQR Therapeutics NV is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of RNA therapies for the treatment of severe genetic rare diseases such as Leber congenital amaurosis 10, Usher syndrome and retinitis pigmentosa. Its product pipeline include Sepofarsen, QR-421a, QR-1123, and QR-504a.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ProQR Therapeutics (PRQR)
- 2 Tremendous Travel Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/7 – 2/11
- Can Uber (NYSE: UBER) Get Back On Track?
- The Institutions Are Buying Newell Brands, Maybe You Should Too
- Western Digital Stock is Ready to Pick Up
Receive News & Ratings for ProQR Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProQR Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.