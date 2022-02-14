Penserra Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 958 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in S&P Global by 96.7% during the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 59 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 65.9% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 68 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the third quarter worth about $34,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 52.7% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 84 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

Get S&P Global alerts:

Shares of S&P Global stock opened at $387.66 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $442.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $445.13. S&P Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $322.37 and a 12 month high of $484.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.42, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 2.26.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $3.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by $0.02. S&P Global had a return on equity of 260.75% and a net margin of 34.72%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.55%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SPGI shares. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on S&P Global from $540.00 to $497.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on S&P Global from $509.00 to $511.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Raymond James increased their price target on S&P Global from $457.00 to $497.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on S&P Global from $494.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded S&P Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, S&P Global has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $478.75.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.