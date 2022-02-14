Veritable L.P. Makes New $187,000 Investment in Gain Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GANX)

Veritable L.P. bought a new position in shares of Gain Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GANX) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 25,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $187,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gain Therapeutics by 66.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 23,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 9,511 shares during the last quarter. Indie Asset Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gain Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $221,000. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Gain Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $303,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gain Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $501,000. Finally, CM Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gain Therapeutics by 543.3% during the 3rd quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 64,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 54,327 shares during the last quarter. 7.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:GANX opened at $4.15 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 11.62, a quick ratio of 11.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Gain Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.71 and a fifty-two week high of $17.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.74.

Gain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GANX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.03). Gain Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 38.09% and a negative net margin of 9,482.17%. The business had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.04 million. Analysts expect that Gain Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Gain Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Gain Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on Gain Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company.

Gain Therapeutics Company Profile

Gain Therapeutics, Inc, a development stage biotechnology company, engages in developing various therapeutics to treat diseases caused by protein misfolding. It focuses rare genetic diseases and neurological disorders. The company uses its Site-Directed Enzyme Enhancement Therapy platform to discover novel allosteric sites on misfolded proteins and identify proprietary small molecules that bind these sites and restore protein folding, treating the underlying disease.

