Penserra Capital Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Skylight Health Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SLHG)

Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Skylight Health Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SLHG) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 136,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Skylight Health Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. NewGen Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Skylight Health Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $120,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Skylight Health Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Skylight Health Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Skylight Health Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

SLHG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated a “speculative buy” rating on shares of Skylight Health Group in a report on Monday, November 1st. Mackie upgraded Skylight Health Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Raymond James cut Skylight Health Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $4.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Skylight Health Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.17.

Shares of NASDAQ SLHG opened at $1.00 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $38.91 million and a PE ratio of -4.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. Skylight Health Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.72 and a fifty-two week high of $6.25.

Skylight Health Group (NASDAQ:SLHG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07). The company had revenue of $9.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.83 million. Skylight Health Group had a negative return on equity of 53.09% and a negative net margin of 52.41%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Skylight Health Group Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Skylight Health Group Profile

Skylight Health Group, Inc is a healthcare services and technology company that works to impact patient health outcomes. The company operates a United States health network that comprises of physical multi-disciplinary medical clinics providing a range of services from primary care, sub-specialty, allied health and laboratory & diagnostic testing.

