Penserra Capital Management LLC Makes New $274,000 Investment in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth $34,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth $34,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth $41,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 30.4% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter.
Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $79.63 on Monday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $79.37 and a twelve month high of $83.16. The company’s fifty day moving average is $80.81 and its 200 day moving average is $81.73.
