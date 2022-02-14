Penserra Capital Management LLC Makes New $274,000 Investment in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth $34,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth $34,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth $41,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 30.4% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $79.63 on Monday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $79.37 and a twelve month high of $83.16. The company’s fifty day moving average is $80.81 and its 200 day moving average is $81.73.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were paid a $0.099 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.