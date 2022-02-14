Paysafe Limited (NASDAQ:PSFE) Stake Cut by Penserra Capital Management LLC

Penserra Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Paysafe Limited (NASDAQ:PSFE) by 81.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 32,244 shares of the company’s stock after selling 139,318 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Paysafe were worth $249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Paysafe by 379.3% during the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 5,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,979 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Paysafe during the second quarter worth $85,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Paysafe during the second quarter worth $109,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Paysafe during the second quarter worth $118,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in Paysafe in the third quarter valued at $79,000.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PSFE shares. Wolfe Research cut Paysafe from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $14.00 to $4.50 in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Paysafe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Cowen upgraded Paysafe from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Paysafe from $15.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their target price on Paysafe from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.08.

Shares of PSFE opened at $3.54 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Paysafe Limited has a one year low of $3.03 and a one year high of $17.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.73 and its 200-day moving average is $6.24.

Paysafe (NASDAQ:PSFE) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $353.59 million for the quarter. Paysafe had a negative return on equity of 8.41% and a negative net margin of 14.23%. Research analysts anticipate that Paysafe Limited will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paysafe Limited provides digital commerce solutions to online businesses, SMB merchants, and consumers through its Paysafe Network worldwide. It offers digital wallet solutions under the Skrill and NETELLER brands, which enable users to upload, store, withdraw, and pay funds and APMs from a virtual account; Knect, a Skrill-related loyalty program; Net+Prepaid Mastercard, a companion product enabling NETELLER digital wallet active users to access and use stored funds anywhere that Mastercard card products are accepted; rapid transfer solutions; and issuing services for prepaid, virtual, and private label cards on behalf of its merchant customers.

