Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Buys 904 Shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,134 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 904 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Sensata Technologies were worth $445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 61.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 541 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 1,250.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 932 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 863 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 57.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,118 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.16% of the company’s stock.

ST stock opened at $55.96 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $8.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.81, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.36. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a twelve month low of $52.30 and a twelve month high of $65.58. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $59.52 and a 200-day moving average of $58.47.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.06. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 9.84%. The business had revenue of $934.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $918.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Vineet A. Nargolwala sold 12,300 shares of Sensata Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $799,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey J. Cote sold 108,189 shares of Sensata Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.76, for a total transaction of $6,789,941.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 120,871 shares of company stock worth $7,612,679 over the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on ST. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Sensata Technologies from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sensata Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Sensata Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.44.

Sensata Technologies Profile

Sensata Technologies Holding Plc is a global industrial technology company, which engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electromechanical, electronic sensors and controls. The firm operates through the following two segments: Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment designs and manufactures sensors for the automotive and heavy vehicle and off-road markets.

