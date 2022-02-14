U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Rating Lowered to Hold at Jefferies Financial Group

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) was downgraded by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a $64.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their prior price target of $66.00. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 9.31% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on USB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $73.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $74.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Barclays reduced their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $68.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $73.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.19.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $58.55 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $86.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.48, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.07. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $47.07 and a fifty-two week high of $63.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $58.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.73.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.74 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.42% and a net margin of 33.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of USB. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 18.9% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 264,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,063,000 after buying an additional 42,091 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.9% during the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 70,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,010,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Lcnb Corp increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.2% during the second quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 41,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,358,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.3% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 714,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,685,000 after purchasing an additional 9,174 shares in the last quarter. 73.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.