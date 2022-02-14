Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Upgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to “Buy”

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) was upgraded by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a $145.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous price target of $140.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 16.80% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $146.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $142.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.11.

NYSE:DFS opened at $124.14 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $36.38 billion, a PE ratio of 6.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.64. Discover Financial Services has a 12 month low of $88.66 and a 12 month high of $135.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $118.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.59.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.68 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 41.22% and a return on equity of 44.64%. Discover Financial Services’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.59 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 13.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Daniel Peter Capozzi sold 8,649 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.59, for a total transaction of $1,077,578.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gateway Advisory LLC grew its stake in Discover Financial Services by 1.7% in the third quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 5,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its stake in Discover Financial Services by 4.8% in the third quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 1,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Discover Financial Services by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Discover Financial Services by 4.3% in the third quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Estate Counselors LLC grew its stake in Discover Financial Services by 0.8% in the third quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 10,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. 84.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services is a holding company, which engages in the provision of direct banking and payment services. It operates through the Direct Banking and Payment Services segments. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending and deposit products.

